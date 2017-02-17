Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Theatregasm turns 10/Theatre d Art (March 10 – March 19)

Theatre d Art presents:
Theatregasm turns 10

March 10 – March 19

Fri/Sat @ 8pm Sun @ 4pm

Even though this is technically only the ninth Theatregasm (if you count the Best Of and the Christmas one), we’ve decided, like many times before, that we don’t like rules.

So we are jumping directly to Theatregasm 10. To be fair, this is our season 10, so it works, thematically. Also, it’s not like we went from Theatregasm ME, to Theatregasm Vista, to Theatregasm 7, then 8, then 10, so we get some slack, thank you very much.

Theatregasm will feature a variety of short plays under 10 minutes.

Cottonwood Center for the Arts
427 E Colorado Ave.
Colorado Springs CO 80903
719-357-8321
http://www.theatredart.org/


