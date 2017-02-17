Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Constellations /Curious Theatre ((previews March 9-10) March 11 – April 15)

Curious Theatre presents the Regional Premiere-
Constellations
by Nick Payne

March 11-April 15, 2017 (previews March 9-10):

In Constellations, scientist Marianne meets beekeeper Roland at a party. They hit it off and go out for a drink, or maybe they don’t. Maybe they fall madly in love and get married. Or maybe they end up engaged to other people. Maybe they live happily ever after, or maybe they end up as total strangers. Inspired by string theory, Constellations is a multi-dimensional love story that asks when it comes to relationships just how much is written in the stars?

Curious Theatre
1080 Acoma Street
Denver, Colorado 80204
303-623-0524
curioustheatre.org


