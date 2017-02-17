Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Kevin and the Storytellers/Stories on Stage and IMAGINE 2020 (March 11 @ Chautauqua) (March 12 @ Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center)

Posted by gshanstrom on 17 Feb 2017


Stories on Stage and IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series presents
Kevin and the Storytellers
Featuring Kevin Kling, Betty Hart, Heather Nicholson and Matthew Taylor

Saturday, March 11 @ 7:30 p.m. @ Chautauqua Community House

Sunday, March 12 @ 1:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. @ Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center

Single tickets are $15-$28.

Kevin Kling, best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s All Things Considered and his storytelling stage shows like Tales from the Charred Underbelly of the Yule Log, delivers hilarious, often tender stories. Kling’s autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life: hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing his banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota, and eating things before knowing what they are.

Kevin continues to write plays and stories in a rigorous fashion, and travels around the globe to numerous storytelling festivals, residencies, and has been invited to perform the acclaimed National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, TN for several years. Kevin has released a number of compact disc collections of his stories, has published three books, “The Dog Says How”, “Holiday Inn” and “Big Little Brother.”

Celebrating their 16th Season, Stories on Stage has renowned actors bring stories to life by combining literature with theater.

Stories on Stage mission includes two outreach programs: “Voices Out of Silence” a suicide prevention program for teens and “Cuentame un Cuentito/Tell Me a Story” a bilingual performance that integrates Latin American folk tales with music, projections and dance.

“Kevin and the Storytellers” is sponsored in part by Fern Seltzer, Andy Heymsfield and The Daniel B. Seltzer Memorial Fund with additional funding by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, The Rea Charitable Trust and the Ralph and Florence Burgess Trust.
Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Community House
301 Morning Glory Drive
Boulder, CO 80302
303-440-7666
https://tickets.chautauqua.com
Sunday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center
721 Santa Fe Drive
Denver, CO 80204
303-494-0523
www.storiesonstage.org


