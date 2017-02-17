Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Storybooks on Stage/Stories on Stage – (Saturday, March 11 @ McNicols Civic Center Bldg) (Saturday, March 18 @ Dairy Arts Center)

Posted by gshanstrom on 17 Feb 2017


Stories on Stage presents
“Storybooks on Stage”

Saturday – March 11 @ 10:30 a.m. – McNicols Civic Center Building

Saturday – March 18 @ 10:30 a.m. – Dairy Arts Center

$10 Adult; $5 Child

Stories on Stage presents two performances of family entertainment, as professional actors perform children’s literature geared towards preschool and elementary school-aged kids. These shows will feature stories by local published authors along with well-known favorites.

In addition, selected stories by young authors (from the youth writing contest for 1st through 4th graders) will have their stories read on stage by our professional actors alongside the published authors.

Stories will be performed by John Jurcheck, Buntport Theaters’ Erin Rollman and Stories on Stage Artistic Director Anthony Powell.

Celebrating their 16th Season, Stories on Stage has renowned actors bring stories to life by combining literature with theater.

Stories on Stage mission also includes two outreach programs:

“Voices Out of Silence,” a suicide prevention program for teens. It includes a performance based on stories taken from interviews and personal writings of teens that have attempted suicide and survived and thrived. This program is brought directly to local middle and high schools, impacting approximately 750 students a year.

“Cuentame un Cuentito/Tell Me a Story” is a bilingual performance that integrates Latin American folk tales with music, projections and dance. The show goes to 10 schools annually, impacting over 2,500 students. Each of the stories is selected for their messages on bullying, individuality, being true to yourself, and kindness.

“Storybooks on Stage” sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, The Rea Charitable Trust and the Ralph and Florence Burgess Trust
Saturday – March 11 @ 10:30 a.m.
McNichols Civic Center Building
144 W. Colfax Ave.
Denver. CO 80202
303-494-0523
www.storiesonstage.org
Saturday – March 18 @ 10:30 a.m.
Dairy Arts Center
2590 Walnut St.
Boulder, CO 80302
303-444-7328
www.thedairy.org


