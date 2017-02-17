Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


An American in Paris/Buell Theate (March 8 – March 19)

Posted by gshanstrom on 17 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


Denver Center Attractions presents:
An American in Paris

Buell Theatre

March 8 – March 19, 2017

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the new Tony Award-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Acclaimed director/ choreographer and 2015 Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2014/2015 season! The New York Times raves “AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is a triumph! Pure joy!” and the Wall Street Journal declares, “Once you’ve seen it, you’ll find it hard to settle for less ever again.” Don’t miss this stunning Broadway hit when it arrives in Denver on its first national tour.

www.denvercenter.org


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Feb
    17
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Bonnie & Clyde / Town Hall
    *Bonnie & Clyde / Town Hall
    Feb 17 all-day
    Bonnie & Clyde Directed by Nick Sugar February 17 – March 19, 2017 Music by Frank Wildhorn, Lyrics by Don Black, Book by Ivan Menchell When Bonnie & Clyde meet, mutual cravings for excitement immediately[...]
    all-day *Peter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatr...
    *Peter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatr...
    Feb 17 all-day
    Peter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatre Company (February 17 – March 12) The Venue Theatre Company presents: Peter Pan Jr. Music and Lyrics by Sammy Cahn, Sammy Fain, Michelle Tumes, Xavier Atencio, George Bruns, Jack[...]
    all-day *The Golden Years/The Avenue The...
    *The Golden Years/The Avenue The...
    Feb 17 all-day
    THE GOLDEN YEARS February 17 & 18 The Golden Years: Thank You For Being a Friend is a tribute to the hit television show Golden Girls playing on NBC for seven seasons from 1985 to[...]
    all-day *The Toxic Avenger/Breckenridge ...
    *The Toxic Avenger/Breckenridge ...
    Feb 17 all-day
    THE TOXIC AVENGER Music by David Bryan Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro Starring TJ Hogle (Shrek), Meghan VanDeHay, Carter Edward Smith (The 10th) Music Direction by Heather Hall Directed by Christopher Willard February 17-March[...]
    all-day The Crucible / Harrington Arts A...
    The Crucible / Harrington Arts A...
    Feb 17 all-day
    Arthur Miller’s The Crucible February 17th @ 7pm February 18th @ 2:00pm February 18th @ 7:00pm Tickets Prices: Presale: $12 Door: $15 Purchase tickets at www.harringtonartsalliance.org or at the door. Harrington Arts Alliance 575 N.[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado