March 11 – Sisyphus the Musical

All leads, supporting roles and ensemble members will be paid a stipend commensurate with their role.

Auditions open to adults and teens

Auditions will be held: Saturday, March 11: 10:00am -3:00pm Callbacks: TBD

Auditions will be held in Miller Hall

Lower Level of First Baptist Church

1373 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203

For additional questions, please email: sisyphusthemusical@gmail.com or call 303-667-2695

www.sisyphusthemusical.com

What To Prepare: Song Only Song choice should also show off your acting ability

Song: 32 bars in length. Bring sheet music. Accompanist will be provided.

Dance: No dance audition will be held during initial auditions. A dance audition will be held all who are invited to callbacks.

Roles To Be Cast: All Roles are available. Learn more at (www.sisyphusthemusical.com)

Ares:Male, Aprodite:female, Zeus:Male, Thantos:Male, Sisyphus:Male, Dawn:Female

Various Extras including Citizens, Workers, Spartans, Handmaidens, etc.

Rehearsals: Rehearsals begin in April

General Rehearsal Schedule: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, evenings, 6:30-10pm

There will be 2 all day rehearsals held on a Saturday or Sunday in May Dates TBD

Performances:

Sisyphus opens June 9 and runs 2 to 3 weeks: Thursday thru Sunday (4 shows per week)