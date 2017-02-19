Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


March 11 – Sisyphus the Musical

Posted by gshanstrom on 19 Feb 2017


All leads, supporting roles and ensemble members will be paid a stipend commensurate with their role.

Auditions open to adults and teens

Auditions will be held: Saturday, March 11: 10:00am -3:00pm Callbacks: TBD
Auditions will be held in Miller Hall
Lower Level of First Baptist Church
1373 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203

For additional questions, please email: sisyphusthemusical@gmail.com or call 303-667-2695
www.sisyphusthemusical.com

What To Prepare: Song Only  Song choice should also show off your acting ability
Song: 32 bars in length.  Bring sheet music. Accompanist will be provided.
Dance: No dance audition will be held during initial auditions.  A dance audition will be held all who are invited to callbacks.
Roles To Be Cast: All Roles are available. Learn more at (www.sisyphusthemusical.com)
Ares:Male,  Aprodite:female,  Zeus:Male,  Thantos:Male, Sisyphus:Male, Dawn:Female
Various Extras including Citizens, Workers, Spartans, Handmaidens, etc.
Rehearsals: Rehearsals begin in April
General Rehearsal Schedule:  Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, evenings, 6:30-10pm
There will be 2 all day rehearsals held on a Saturday or Sunday in May Dates TBD
Performances:
Sisyphus opens June 9 and runs 2 to 3 weeks: Thursday thru Sunday (4 shows per week)


