Our Sponsors

Auditions for Short Eyes this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Join us for auditions for THEATREdART’s second show of Season 10, SHORT EYES by Miguel Piñero. Auditions will take place Tuesday February 21 and Wednesday February 22 from 6pm to 9pm at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts, and will consist of cold readings from the script. Prepared monologues or headshots are not necessary. Audition sides are available upon request.

Callbacks will be held Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Request sides, questions, comments: kala@theatredart.org

Performances will run from May 19 to June 4.

In an unnamed House of Detention in New York City, six inmates have settled into a untroubled existence in their dayroom despite racial lines being drawn across the rest of the facility. One day, a new prisoner is brought in: Clark Davis, a young, middle-class white man accused of raping a young girl. His presence upsets the status-quo and threatens to tear the prisoners apart.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

CUPCAKES: (18-25) Puerto Rican; pretty boy

PACO: (25-40) Puerto Rican; dope fiend

ICE: (25-35) Black; dope fiend

OMAR: (20-35) Black; amateur boxer, virile

EL RAHEEM: (21-35) Black; Muslim with a regal look and a militant bearing

LONGSHOE: (25-30) White; hip, tough career criminal

CLARK DAVIS: (20-25) White; handsome, frightened man

MR. NETT: (35-60) White; lax prison gaurd, runs the day-room

CAPTAIN ALLARD:(40-70) White; runs the House of Detention

GUARDS: Any race, any age, any gender

*the role of Juan has already been cast

****This show contains very graphic language, violence and brief male nudity****

THEATREdART is an all volunteer company and cannot offer compensation at this time.