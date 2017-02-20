Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsFeb23Thu2017all-day *Pericles / University of Denver...*Pericles / University of Denver...Feb 23 all-dayUniversity of Denver Theatre Department Pericles, Feb. 23 – 25 and March 1 – 4 at 7:30 p.m., and March 5 at 2 p.m.— Once upon a time, there was a young man who had[...]all-day *Pygmalion/Phamaly Theatre Company*Pygmalion/Phamaly Theatre CompanyFeb 23 all-dayPygmalion Written by George Bernard Shaw Directed by Carol Howarth February 23 – March 12, 2017 A bedraggled cockney flower girl … and a professor who needs a lesson. Passing for a duchess at an[...]all-day *The Box Marked Black / square p...*The Box Marked Black / square p...Feb 23 all-dayThe Box Marked Black written & performed by Damaris Webb directed by Debra Disbrow dramaturgy by Ashley Hughes What does it mean to be black? Is it the shade of your skin? The kink of[...]all-day *The Tempest / Thunder River TC*The Tempest / Thunder River TCFeb 23 all-dayTHE TEMPEST by William Shakespeare Directed & Designed by Lon Winston Preview February 23 Performances* February 24 (Opening), 25, March 3, 4, 5 (matinee), 9, 10, 11 * Special school matinee TBD Fri/Sat @ 7:30[...]Feb24Fri2017all-day *And Then There Were None/Coal C...*And Then There Were None/Coal C...Feb 24 all-dayAnd Then There Were None By Agatha Christie Directed by Dan Schock February 24 – March 11 February 24, 25, 26 — March 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 Friday and Saturday performances at[...]