March 18- Kids Audition for Joseph & the Amazing TC Dreamcoat/BDT Stage

Posted by gshanstrom on 20 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


BDT Stage at Boulder’s Dinner Theatre will be holding kids auditions for our summer production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Saturday,  March 18 at 1:00pm.

Please prepare the song on the website http://www.bdtstage.com/our-season-2/auditions/ and be prepared to dance. Looking for kids ages 8-13 y/o who sing and move well.  They will be double cast so no one will do every show each week, and each group will have a full week off during the run.

Rehearsals begin April 18 and the show runs May 13- August 19. We will rehearse the kids after school and Saturdays, but we will need them nights during tech week (May 9-12).

We will need a full commitment from all of the kids. Kids need to bring at least a 4 x 6 pic of themselves.

Auditions will be held at BDT Stage ( Boulder’s Dinner Theatre), 5501 Arapahoe Ave. Boulder.


