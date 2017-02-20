BDT Stage at Boulder’s Dinner Theatre will be holding kids auditions for our summer production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Saturday, March 18 at 1:00pm.

Please prepare the song on the website http://www.bdtstage.com/our-season-2/auditions/ and be prepared to dance. Looking for kids ages 8-13 y/o who sing and move well. They will be double cast so no one will do every show each week, and each group will have a full week off during the run.

Rehearsals begin April 18 and the show runs May 13- August 19. We will rehearse the kids after school and Saturdays, but we will need them nights during tech week (May 9-12).

We will need a full commitment from all of the kids. Kids need to bring at least a 4 x 6 pic of themselves.

Auditions will be held at BDT Stage ( Boulder’s Dinner Theatre), 5501 Arapahoe Ave. Boulder.