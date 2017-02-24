Audition Notice:

THEATREWORKS, located in Colorado Springs, CO will be holding Equity and Non-Equity Auditions for its Summer Shakespeare production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Auditions Dates:

Sunday, March 26 from 4p-10p

Monday, March 27 from 5p-7:30p

Callbacks will be by invitation only on Monday, March 27 from 7:30p-10:30p

APPOINTMENTS

Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment please follow this link: http://www.appointmentquest.com/scheduler/2170047928

SEEKING

A variety of Actor and Actresses to perform in the Shakespeare classic. See cast breakdown below.

PREPARATION

No prepared monologues required. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Audition sides are posted on our website at: www.theatreworkscs.org. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the ‘Audition’ link.

AUDITION LOCATION

Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater – 3955 Regent Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

University Hall on the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Campus. Look for signage. Parking is free.

PERSONNEL

Much Ado About Nothing will be directed by guest director Jane Page

PRODUCTION DATES

First Rehearsal- July 5, 2017; Opening – July 27, 2017; Closing – August 19, 2017

CALLBACKS

Callbacks are by invitation only and will take place on Monday, March 27th from 7:30p-10:30p.

All positions are paid. THEATREWORKS operates under an SPT 5 Agreement with Actors’ Equity Association.

Cast Breakdown:

Don Pedro – Male 30’s – Sensible, thoughtful, handsome, generous. A Natural Leader

Don John – Male 30’s – venomous, jealous, slimy, clever. A good looking Villain

Claudio – Male 20’s – Handsome, fickle, young, willful, impulsive, gullible.

Benedick – Male 30’s – Brazen, Charming, Vulnerable, Arrogant, Handsome, A ‘ladies man’

Leonato – Male 50’s+ – Strong, Respected, Generous, Vocally Strong.

Borachio – Male 20’s-50’s – Villain, physically ’round & loud mouthed. Opportunist

Conrade – Male Late 20’s – 50’s – Follower. Not Bright. Thinks himself as a ‘player’.

Padre Paul – Male Late 20’s – 50’s – A Peace Maker. Sensible. Positive.

Deputy / Drunk / Townsperson – Male 30’s – 50’s – Character actor to play small roles

Dogberry/Sheriff – Male or Female 40’s -50’s – A Natural Comedian. Earnest

Verges / Deputy – Male or Female – 30’s – 60’s – A Side Kick. Fight experience preferred

Balthasar – Male or Female – 20’s-30’s – Singer.

Townsperson / Deputy – Male or Female 18-20 Yrs. 30’s – Physically agile, Comic type. Eager. Naive

Antonio/Antonia – Male or Female 40-50’s – Stubborn, Nosy, Short Tempered. Fight Experience preferred

Hero – Female – Late Teens to 20’s – Innocent. Beautiful. Honest. Forgiving

Beatrice – Female 30’s – Sassy. Sexy. Strong. Funny.

Margaret – Female 20’s – Sexy, Sassy and Promiscuous

Ursula – Female 20’s-50’s – Good sense of humor. Simple