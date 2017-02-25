Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Denver Academy of Dramatic Arts / Visionbox

Denver Academy of Dramatic Arts training is centered around the Actor’s Five Questions, originally taught by Earle Gister, Head of Acting at Yale School of Drama 1980-1999. This is a text based technique grounded in the exploration of complex theatre literature including, but not limited to, Chekhov, Ibsen, Strindberg, Classical and Contemporary American playwrights such as Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Clifford Odets, Lillian Hellman, David Mamet, Sam Shepard, Horton Foote, John Guare, and finally Shakespeare.  Classes will focus on character development, behavior, objectives, actions and language.

All Acting Classes are taught by Founding Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincon.
All Music Classes are taught by Gary Grundei.
Our “apprentice actors” 13-21 study in the same classes as our adult professional actors.

Jennifer McCray Rincon is a graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Drama, Directing Program. She was the Head of Acting at The National Theatre Conservatory at the DCPA from 1991-2008. Ms. Rincon founded Visionbox Studio in 2010 to help raise the overall level of the performing arts in Denver through professional training and the development of new performance work that addresses the social and moral preoccupations of our time. Go to www.visionbox.org for more information.


