Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


March 11 – Singers & Singer/Dancers 18-35 / Manhattan Creative Group

Posted by gshanstrom on 25 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


Manhattan Creative Group is currently seeking female and male performers to appear at historic Elitch Gardens in Denver for their summer shows.

SINGERS AND SINGER/DANCERS: MALES & FEMALES, 18-35

Seeking Denver-based nonunion musical theatre singers who must move/dance well for a Broadway Revue. Must be over the age of 18 with dynamic personalities, who are comfortable with various music/vocal/dance styles and are able to entertain by connecting with an audience; theme park, cruise ship, and children’s theatre credits are a plus. All singers must be able to act a song and perform as a solo vocalist.

Versatile, engaging vocalists with a contemporary sound and a solid ability to harmonize who are comfortable performing a wide range of material from musical theatre to pop/rock.

Please prepare one minute of a Broadway song that shows off vocal range and bring accompaniment via CD or on phone/iPod with working headphone jack. You may be asked to dance so please bring appropriate clothing. (Ladies must dance in character heels). Also please be prepared to tell a joke that shows your personality.

ETHNICITY:
All Ethnicities

Please bring a copy of your headshot/resume stapled together to the audition.

We are scheduling auditions for Saturday March 11th in Denver, CO.

Please go to the following address:
www.manhattancreativegroup.com/apply
or respond to this ad via email twilkinson12@gmail.com


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    2
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *How to Eat Like A Child/ StageD...
    *How to Eat Like A Child/ StageD...
    Mar 2 all-day
    How to Eat Like A Child/ StageDoor Theatre March 2 – 11, 2017 Directed by Ren Manley Featuring our Premier Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433               303-838-0809
    all-day *The Box Marked Black / square p...
    *The Box Marked Black / square p...
    Mar 2 all-day
    The Box Marked Black: Tales From a Halfrican American Growing up Mulatto (with Sock Puppets!) written & performed by Damaris Webb directed by Debra Disbrow dramaturgy by Ashley HughesWhat does it mean to be black?[...]
    Mar
    3
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Black Comedy / Foothills Theatr...
    *Black Comedy / Foothills Theatr...
    Mar 3 all-day
    Black Comedy by Peter Shaffer March 3-11 Ridge Black Box Theatre 6612 S Ward St, Littleton CO Tickets: $12 in advance www.ifoothills.org/ftc Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and[...]
    all-day *Blood Privilege/Theatre Company...
    *Blood Privilege/Theatre Company...
    Mar 3 all-day
    Theatre Company of Lafayette “Blood Privilege” by Don Fried. Directed by Brian Miller. March 3 – 25 ABOUT BLOOD PRIVILEGE: Elizabeth Bathory is known as the notorious “Blood Countess” of sixteenth century Hungary, who according[...]
    all-day *Disenchanted/BDT Stage
    *Disenchanted/BDT Stage
    Mar 3 all-day
    Disenchanted MARCH 3, 2017 – MAY 6, 2017 Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado