Manhattan Creative Group is currently seeking female and male performers to appear at historic Elitch Gardens in Denver for their summer shows.

SINGERS AND SINGER/DANCERS: MALES & FEMALES, 18-35

Seeking Denver-based nonunion musical theatre singers who must move/dance well for a Broadway Revue. Must be over the age of 18 with dynamic personalities, who are comfortable with various music/vocal/dance styles and are able to entertain by connecting with an audience; theme park, cruise ship, and children’s theatre credits are a plus. All singers must be able to act a song and perform as a solo vocalist.

Versatile, engaging vocalists with a contemporary sound and a solid ability to harmonize who are comfortable performing a wide range of material from musical theatre to pop/rock.

Please prepare one minute of a Broadway song that shows off vocal range and bring accompaniment via CD or on phone/iPod with working headphone jack. You may be asked to dance so please bring appropriate clothing. (Ladies must dance in character heels). Also please be prepared to tell a joke that shows your personality.

ETHNICITY:

All Ethnicities

Please bring a copy of your headshot/resume stapled together to the audition.

We are scheduling auditions for Saturday March 11th in Denver, CO.

Please go to the following address:

www.manhattancreativegroup.com/apply

or respond to this ad via email twilkinson12@gmail.com