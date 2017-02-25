Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


SIGN UP FOR THE VINTAGE YOUTH PROGRAM TODAY!
The exciting new Vintage Youth Program is designed to enrich the lives of children by offering classes, workshops, private coaching and touring shows with our professional actors, directors, choreographers and more! This brand new program is created to provide students and schools an array of educational workshops, artist in residency programs and professional touring shows that can even be brought right to your school!

Feel free to contact our Education Director, Liz Nye at 303-629-9115 or by email at education@vintagetheatre.com with any questions about our programming and availability!

http://www.vintagetheatre.com/vintage-youth-program/ 

 


