Colorado ACTS presents a Community Production

Somebody Please Say Yes…or Six Sues Silver Mine

Melodrama Dinner Theater

Mar 3, 4 at 7:00

$12 for dinner and show $6 for Show Only

Call 303 456 6772 for Dinner Reservations

Dive into the world of vile villains and distraught damsels with the one-of-a-kind melodrama performance of Somebody Please Say Yes…or…Six Sues Silver Mine. Join the six Sue sisters as they try to create a hotel out of their deceased father’s dusty old silver mine. When their father’s dear friend Jasper discovers that there actually IS silver in the mine, a plan is hatched by the Sues’ cousin to get it for herself. She calls on the help of the glamorous Gilda Garnett and the dastardly Diamond Doo-Right to fulfill her shrewd scheme. Can good ol’ Jasper find a way to tell the Sues about his delightful discovery? And will the six Sues be able to overcome their own obstacles and defeat Diamond Doo-Right and Gilda Garnett in time?

Menu

Jasper’s White Corn, Chicken Chili

RocksAnne’s Cornbread

Santiago’s Homemade Pie

Cinnamon Apple Tea or Coffee

Colorado ACTS

303 456 6772 www.coloradoacts org

11455 W I-70 Frontage Road North Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033