Upcoming EventsMar2Thu2017all-day *How to Eat Like A Child/ StageD...*How to Eat Like A Child/ StageD...Mar 2 all-dayHow to Eat Like A Child/ StageDoor Theatre March 2 – 11, 2017 Directed by Ren Manley Featuring our Premier Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433 303-838-0809all-day *The Box Marked Black / square p...*The Box Marked Black / square p...Mar 2 all-dayThe Box Marked Black: Tales From a Halfrican American Growing up Mulatto (with Sock Puppets!) written & performed by Damaris Webb directed by Debra Disbrow dramaturgy by Ashley HughesWhat does it mean to be black?[...]Mar3Fri2017all-day *Black Comedy / Foothills Theatr...*Black Comedy / Foothills Theatr...Mar 3 all-dayBlack Comedy by Peter Shaffer March 3-11 Ridge Black Box Theatre 6612 S Ward St, Littleton CO Tickets: $12 in advance www.ifoothills.org/ftc Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and[...]all-day *Blood Privilege/Theatre Company...*Blood Privilege/Theatre Company...Mar 3 all-dayTheatre Company of Lafayette “Blood Privilege” by Don Fried. Directed by Brian Miller. March 3 – 25 ABOUT BLOOD PRIVILEGE: Elizabeth Bathory is known as the notorious “Blood Countess” of sixteenth century Hungary, who according[...]all-day *Disenchanted/BDT Stage*Disenchanted/BDT StageMar 3 all-dayDisenchanted MARCH 3, 2017 – MAY 6, 2017 Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the[...]