Auditions for Bye Bye Birdie

Inspire Creative and Parker Arts are pleased to announce auditions for our summer student show: Bye Bye Birdie.

Auditions will be held on May 6 and 7 at the Parker Arts and Cultural Center. The show will perform August 12-19 in the Mainstage Theatre at the PACE Center. This is a tuition based summer production, information is available in the audition packet which can be found on the audition sign up page.

Please visit the following link for more information and to sign up: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4aada82ca3f58-summer1