Inspire Creative and Parker Arts Summer Production Apprentice Program

Inspire Creative and Parker Arts are pleased to announce our Summer Production Apprentice Program. The Production Apprentice Program is a technical theatre program that runs in tandem with the rehearsal process for the Inspire Creative/Parker Arts Summer Student Production. Several talented technical theatre students will be selected as summer apprentices and will be working on both the student production and the mainstage production. The apprentices will shadow the technical theatre professionals during the tech process for Hairspray, and then they will fill the roles they shadowed for Bye Bye Birdie. For more information or to sign up for an interview, visit: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4AADA82CA3F58-2017


