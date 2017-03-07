Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Costume Director/Englewood Recreation’s Summer Drama Program

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Costume Director/Englewood Recreation’s Summer Drama Program

Position:              Costume Director/Summer Drama
Department:      Englewood Parks, Recreation and Library
Compensation:   Contract, based on experience ($600-$700)
Hours:                   Varies, mostly evenings (avg. 6-10 wkly.)
8 wk. program, June 5-July 30, 2017
Preparation and planning may happen prior to June 5.
Reports to:          Program Administrator/Drama

POSITION SUMMARY
The Costume Director creates and designs the costumes for the performers of the musical production.  They work closely with the Directors to enhance the production’s quality.  The Costume Director must have a positive attitude as well as knowledge of subject matter that is planned.  Costume Director must be dependable, flexible, and able to adapt material to meet the needs of program’s goals.

ILLUSTRATIVE EXAMPLES OF WORK
The list of work examples is not intended to be all-inclusive.  They establish a flexible, functional base from which the incumbent operates.  They may also be modified with additions, deletions, or changes required too obtain organizational goals and objectives.

1.   Must be responsible and punctual.
2.   A strong work ethic and physical stamina.
3.   Reports all concerns or rescheduling to the Drama Director and/or Program Administrator.
4.   Presents instruction in a positive, professional, and motivational manner
5.   The ability to work with large groups of people, communicate clearly and effectively
and collaborate as part of a team, including volunteers.
6.      Remaining flexible and open to input from other members of the drama team.  Attend and participate at Production Meetings.
7.      Research the era and styles that relate to the musical production.
8.      To work within the allotted budget and make purchases that are necessary.
9.      Will determine the specific costume needs as outlined in the script.
10.  Be responsible for ensuring that all costumes for the production are complete by the first dress rehearsal.
11.  Responsible for returning any rented or borrowed costume pieces to their rightful owners.
12.  Will be responsible for informing the cast as to what they will need to personally provide for their costume.
13.  Must follow and understand all City of Englewood Parks and Recreation Policies and Procedures.

PREPARATION AND TRAINING
Any combination of education and/or experience that has provides the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for excellent job performance. Having a background in sewing, fashion designing, pattern reading and research skills are all helpful.

CONTACT
Interested?  Call Cheryl Adamson, 303-762-2662,cadamson@englewoodco.gov                             


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    8
    Wed
    2017
    all-day *An American in Paris/Denver Cen...
    *An American in Paris/Denver Cen...
    Mar 8 all-day
    An American in Paris Buell Theatre Mar 8 – 19, 2017 AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the new Tony Award-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning[...]
    Mar
    9
    Thu
    2017
    all-day Pippin/Telluride Theatre Co
    Pippin/Telluride Theatre Co
    Mar 9 all-day
    PIPPIN March 9-12 & March 16-19 @ the Black Box at the Palm Theatre 7 p.m. Nightly $25 tickets, $15 18 and under $15/$10 on Locals Night March 9 $100 for Dinner & a SHOW March[...]
    Mar
    10
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Dearly Beloved/First Company
    *Dearly Beloved/First Company
    Mar 10 all-day
    A Southern wedding goes hilariously off course in this fast-paced comedy about love, marriage, sisterhood, and 300 pounds of good Texas barbecue. You’ll laugh all the way down the aisle. Show information: First Company play[...]
    all-day *The Wave That Set the Fire/Athe...
    *The Wave That Set the Fire/Athe...
    Mar 10 all-day
    An Athena Project-World Premiere The Wave That Set the Fire By Ellen K. Graham Directed by Hart DeRose In the not-so-distant future, the justice system has been reduced to one woman in a rusty Chevy[...]
    all-day *Theatregasm turns 10 / Theatre ...
    *Theatregasm turns 10 / Theatre ...
    Mar 10 all-day
    Theatregasm turns 10 / Theatre d Art March 10 – March 19 Fri/Sat @ 8pm Sun @ 4pm Join THEATREdART for the kick off of its tenth season for THEATREGASM Turns 10! Opening on March 10th,[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado