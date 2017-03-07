Costume Director/Englewood Recreation’s Summer Drama Program

Position: Costume Director/Summer Drama

Department: Englewood Parks, Recreation and Library

Compensation: Contract, based on experience ($600-$700)

Hours: Varies, mostly evenings (avg. 6-10 wkly.)

8 wk. program, June 5-July 30, 2017

Preparation and planning may happen prior to June 5.

Reports to: Program Administrator/Drama

POSITION SUMMARY

The Costume Director creates and designs the costumes for the performers of the musical production. They work closely with the Directors to enhance the production’s quality. The Costume Director must have a positive attitude as well as knowledge of subject matter that is planned. Costume Director must be dependable, flexible, and able to adapt material to meet the needs of program’s goals.

ILLUSTRATIVE EXAMPLES OF WORK

The list of work examples is not intended to be all-inclusive. They establish a flexible, functional base from which the incumbent operates. They may also be modified with additions, deletions, or changes required too obtain organizational goals and objectives.

1. Must be responsible and punctual.

2. A strong work ethic and physical stamina.

3. Reports all concerns or rescheduling to the Drama Director and/or Program Administrator.

4. Presents instruction in a positive, professional, and motivational manner

5. The ability to work with large groups of people, communicate clearly and effectively

and collaborate as part of a team, including volunteers.

6. Remaining flexible and open to input from other members of the drama team. Attend and participate at Production Meetings.

7. Research the era and styles that relate to the musical production.

8. To work within the allotted budget and make purchases that are necessary.

9. Will determine the specific costume needs as outlined in the script.

10. Be responsible for ensuring that all costumes for the production are complete by the first dress rehearsal.

11. Responsible for returning any rented or borrowed costume pieces to their rightful owners.

12. Will be responsible for informing the cast as to what they will need to personally provide for their costume.

13. Must follow and understand all City of Englewood Parks and Recreation Policies and Procedures.

PREPARATION AND TRAINING

Any combination of education and/or experience that has provides the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for excellent job performance. Having a background in sewing, fashion designing, pattern reading and research skills are all helpful.

CONTACT

Interested? Call Cheryl Adamson, 303-762-2662,cadamson@englewoodco.gov