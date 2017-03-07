Parker Arts and Inspire Creative announces Auditions for:

“Mr. Poppers Penguins”

All roles will be paid a generous stipend.

Auditions will be held: Friday, March 10: 7:00pm -10:00pm

Saturday, March 11: 1:00pm -5:00pm

Callbacks will be held: Sunday, March 12: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

All Auditions will be held at Pace Center

20000 Pikes Peak Ave, Parker, CO 80138

To Sign Up For Auditions Go To: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F084DA8A823A4FE3-mrpoppers

For additional questions, please email: MainStageAuditions@inspirecreative.org or call 303-790-0875

What To Prepare: Theme of monologue and song should be appropriate for genre of show.

Monologue: 1 minute in length .

Song: 32 bars in length. Bring sheet music (no track or a cappella). Accompanist will be provided.

Dance: There will be a general dance audition.

.

Roles To Be Cast: All Roles are available- 23 actors (5 men 5 women plus ensemble of adults, teens and children) Several of the performances will be during the day for school groups, so we are looking for actors with flexible daytime schedules who are capable of playing multiple roles.

.

Actors will play more than one part.

Rehearsals:

Rehearsals will be held for 4 weeks Starting March 15th through the second week of April and will be scheduled Monday (7:00pm – 9:30pm), Tuesday(7:00pm – 9:30pm), Wednesday (7-9:30pm) evenings and Saturday afternoons (1:00pm -4:00pm)

First cast meeting; Wednesday, March 15th at 7:00pm

Tech rehearsals: will happen April 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th

Performances:

Mr Poppers Penguins opens April 5 and runs 4 days: Wednesday 10am and noon, Thursday 10am and noon, Friday 10am and 6:30pm and Saturday 10am and June 19th 10:00am and 6:30pm