Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


March 10 & 11 – Mr. Poppers Penguins / Parker Arts and Inspire Creative

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Parker Arts and Inspire Creative announces Auditions for:
“Mr. Poppers Penguins”

All roles will be paid a generous stipend.

Auditions will be held: Friday, March 10: 7:00pm -10:00pm
Saturday, March 11: 1:00pm -5:00pm
Callbacks will be held: Sunday, March 12: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

All Auditions will be held at Pace Center
20000 Pikes Peak Ave, Parker, CO 80138

To Sign Up For Auditions Go To: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F084DA8A823A4FE3-mrpoppers

For additional questions, please email: MainStageAuditions@inspirecreative.org or call 303-790-0875
What To Prepare: Theme of monologue and song should be appropriate for genre of show.
Monologue: 1 minute in length .
Song: 32 bars in length. Bring sheet music (no track or a cappella). Accompanist will be provided.
Dance: There will be a general dance audition.
.
Roles To Be Cast: All Roles are available- 23 actors (5 men 5 women plus ensemble of adults, teens and children) Several of the performances will be during the day for school groups, so we are looking for actors with flexible daytime schedules who are capable of playing multiple roles.
.
Actors will play more than one part.

Rehearsals:
Rehearsals will be held for 4 weeks Starting March 15th through the second week of April and will be scheduled Monday (7:00pm – 9:30pm), Tuesday(7:00pm – 9:30pm), Wednesday (7-9:30pm) evenings and Saturday afternoons (1:00pm -4:00pm)

First cast meeting; Wednesday, March 15th at 7:00pm

Tech rehearsals: will happen April 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th

Performances:
Mr Poppers Penguins opens April 5 and runs 4 days: Wednesday 10am and noon, Thursday 10am and noon, Friday 10am and 6:30pm and Saturday 10am and June 19th 10:00am and 6:30pm


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    8
    Wed
    2017
    all-day *An American in Paris/Denver Cen...
    *An American in Paris/Denver Cen...
    Mar 8 all-day
    An American in Paris Buell Theatre Mar 8 – 19, 2017 AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the new Tony Award-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning[...]
    Mar
    9
    Thu
    2017
    all-day Pippin/Telluride Theatre Co
    Pippin/Telluride Theatre Co
    Mar 9 all-day
    PIPPIN March 9-12 & March 16-19 @ the Black Box at the Palm Theatre 7 p.m. Nightly $25 tickets, $15 18 and under $15/$10 on Locals Night March 9 $100 for Dinner & a SHOW March[...]
    Mar
    10
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Dearly Beloved/First Company
    *Dearly Beloved/First Company
    Mar 10 all-day
    A Southern wedding goes hilariously off course in this fast-paced comedy about love, marriage, sisterhood, and 300 pounds of good Texas barbecue. You’ll laugh all the way down the aisle. Show information: First Company play[...]
    all-day *The Wave That Set the Fire/Athe...
    *The Wave That Set the Fire/Athe...
    Mar 10 all-day
    An Athena Project-World Premiere The Wave That Set the Fire By Ellen K. Graham Directed by Hart DeRose In the not-so-distant future, the justice system has been reduced to one woman in a rusty Chevy[...]
    all-day *Theatregasm turns 10 / Theatre ...
    *Theatregasm turns 10 / Theatre ...
    Mar 10 all-day
    Theatregasm turns 10 / Theatre d Art March 10 – March 19 Fri/Sat @ 8pm Sun @ 4pm Join THEATREdART for the kick off of its tenth season for THEATREGASM Turns 10! Opening on March 10th,[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado