40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of New Work / CenterStage

CenterStage presents

40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of New Work and Great Talent
featuring Aloha Flight 243
Tickets: $15
Available at the door or online at http://40north.bpt.me

Directed by Taylor Roberts
Music Direction by Daniel Graeber

Starring: Bridget Burke, Fletcher Kim, Nora Landy, Gretchen Shoemaker, Brandon Warren, and Dylan Weaver

March 12th at 6:30pm and 8:30pm
Louisville Arts Center
801 Grant Ave., Louisville, CO  80027

Musical theatre is constantly evolving as new songwriters lend their voices to this unique American artform. CenterStage Theatre Company is thrilled to once again give local audiences a chance to hear some of these new and exciting songs here in Colorado. Our fourth 40 Degrees North cabaret features the regional premiere of the short musical Aloha Flight 243 (music by Allison Leyton-Brown and lyrics by Sophia Chapadjiev). Based on a true story, this poignant piece grapples with themes like fear, life, and death in the face of an unexpected catastrophe.  The concert also includes tunes by Scott Alan, Carner and Gregor, Michael Friedman, Adam Gwon, Joe Iconis, and Cinco Paul. 40 Degrees North is unparalleled along the 40th parallel!


