April 8 – Spamalot/Evergreen Players

Posted by gshanstrom on 09 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Evergreen Players  presents
Monty Python’s Spamalot
By Eric Idle
Directed by Clay White

Set in medieval England, Spamalot is a Musical Comedy adapted from the 1975 file Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian Legend. The name of the play is taken from a line in the movie that many a Monty Python fan may know: “we eat ham, and jam, and Spam a lot.”

Performance dates: July 14 – August 6, 2017.

Rehearsal dates: Rehearsals will start in May.

audition details
Auditions will be held at Center Stage, Evergreen, on Saturday April 8th, at 12:00-4:00 (duration: 10 minute intervals). http://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B094FADA722A20-spamalot

Bring the following:

Copy of your Resume
Headshot
Dates of your prior commitments
Please prepare a 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song and bring sheet music in the appropriate key. An accompanist will be provided. Callbacks will be held as necessary and will consist of a short dance audition and cold readings from the script. If you can not audition in person you may submit an audition video to our production manager, Biz at productionmgr@evergreenplayers.org By April 7th.

roles
King Arthur Late 30’s-60’s
Sir Robin 30’s-40’s
Sir Lancelot 20’s-30’s
Patsy 20’s-50’s
Sir Galahad 20’s-30’s
Sir Bedevere 20’s-40’s
Lady of the Lake 20’s-40’s A Diva
6 men and 6 women ensemble


