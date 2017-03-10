Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Cabaret/TheatreWorks UCCS Student Production (March 16 – March 26)

TheatreWorks presents
*Cabaret
UCCS Student Production
Cabaret
music by John Kander
lyrics by Fred Ebb
book by Joe Masteroff
directed by Kevin Landis

March 16 – 26, 2017

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday matinee on March 25 at 2:00 p.m.
Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

Wilkommen to the Kit Kat Club where life is lurid, the orchestra is hot, and we’re so happy to see you!Here’s the young American writer falling for the irresistible and volatile Sally Bowles—what could be better or more fun?It’s 1931 in Berlin and everything is so beautiful. Join us in our Cabaret, old chums, for this sensational and indelible portrait of a society on the brink.

Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre
3955 Regent Circle
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
719.255.3232
www.theatreworkscs.org


