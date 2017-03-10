Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsMar12Sun2017all-day *40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of ...*40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of ...Mar 12 all-dayCenterStage Theatre Company presents 40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of New Work and Great Talent featuring Aloha Flight 243 Tickets: $15 Available at the door or online at http://40north.bpt.me Directed by Taylor Roberts Music Direction[...]all-day *Kevin and the Storytellers/Stor...*Kevin and the Storytellers/Stor...Mar 12 all-dayKevin and the Storytellers Featuring Kevin Kling, Heather Nicholson and Matthew Taylor Stories on Stage and IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series presents “Kevin and the Storytellers” on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua[...]Mar16Thu2017all-day *Cabaret / TheatreWorks / UCCS S...*Cabaret / TheatreWorks / UCCS S...Mar 16 all-day*Cabaret / TheatreWorks March 16 – 26, 2017 UCCS Student Production Cabaret music by John Kander lyrics by Fred Ebb book by Joe Masteroff directed by Kevin Landis Wilkommen to the Kit Kat Club where[...]all-day *The Crucible/Millibo Art Theatre*The Crucible/Millibo Art TheatreMar 16 all-dayMillibo Art Theatre presents: The Crucible by Arthur Miller March 16 – April 2 “It is time to be afraid, very afraid, of a play that seemed perhaps merely worthy when you studied it in[...]all-day *Travelers of the Lost Dimension...*Travelers of the Lost Dimension...Mar 16 all-dayOff-Center, the newest and most unconventional arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is proud to announce full details for their off-site collaboration at Stanley Marketplace, Travelers of the Lost Dimension. Written[...]