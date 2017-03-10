Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Crucible/Millibo Art Theatre (March 16 – April 2)

Posted by gshanstrom on 10 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Millibo Art Theatre presents:
The Crucible
by Arthur Miller

March 16 – April 2

· Thurs. Fri. Sat. @ 7:30pm
· Sun @ 2:00pm
· $18.00 – $25.00

“It is time to be afraid, very afraid, of a play that seemed perhaps merely worthy when you studied it in high school English class.” New York Times
Arthur Miller’s timely tale of “witch hunts” and “accusations” is given a poignant new staging that illustrates the tragic powers of superstition, fear and hysteria. Director Kelly Walters (To Kill a Mockingbird, 2014) returns to the Millibo to bring this Pulitzer Prize winning play to life with a dynamic all-local cast.

The Millibo Art Theatre
1626 S. Tejon
Colorado Springs, CO. 80905 (in the heart of the Ivywild neighborhood)
719.465.6321
themat.org

The MAT offers the community a unique opportunity to experience the best new theatre from around the nation, and is surrounded by fine restaurants, brew pubs and drinking establishments. Parking is in the lot adjacent to the theatre.


