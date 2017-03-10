Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMar11Sat2017all-day *Constellations/Curious Theatre*Constellations/Curious TheatreMar 11 all-dayRegional Premiere- Constellations by Nick Payne Runs March 11-April 15, 2017 (previews March 9-10): In Constellations, scientist Marianne meets beekeeper Roland at a party. They hit it off and go out for a drink, or[...]all-day *Kevin and the Storytellers/Stor...*Kevin and the Storytellers/Stor...Mar 11 all-dayKevin and the Storytellers Featuring Kevin Kling, Betty Hart, Heather Nicholson and Matthew Taylor Stories on Stage and IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series presents “Kevin and the Storytellers” on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at[...]all-day *Siren Song – A Pirate Odyssey /...*Siren Song – A Pirate Odyssey /...Mar 11 all-dayOct. 8, Buntport Theater for All Ages debuts its newest comedy series: SIREN SONG ~A pirate odyssey~ Ahoy! The writer-actor-theatermakers who created the award-winning comedies Trunks: a live comic book and Duck Duck Dupe have[...]all-day *Storybooks on Stage/Stories on ...*Storybooks on Stage/Stories on ...Mar 11 all-dayStorybooks on Stage DENVER – Stories on Stage presents two performances of family entertainment, as professional actors perform children’s literature geared towards preschool and elementary school-aged kids. These shows will feature stories by local published[...]Mar12Sun2017all-day *40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of ...*40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of ...Mar 12 all-dayCenterStage Theatre Company presents 40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of New Work and Great Talent featuring Aloha Flight 243 Tickets: $15 Available at the door or online at http://40north.bpt.me Directed by Taylor Roberts Music Direction[...]