Off-Center (DCPA) presents:

Travelers of the Lost Dimension

March 16-April 23 (Opens March 18) |

Please note that each performance is limited to 45 audience members and some performances are already sold out.

Travelers of the Lost Dimension will feature the following company (listed alphabetically):

Diana Dresser, Adrian Egolf, Barbara Gehring*, Linda Klein*, Leigh Miller, Bruce Montgomery, Matthew Taylor*, Nanna Thompson.

*Members of A.C.E

Off-Center, the newest and most unconventional arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is proud to announce full details for their off-site collaboration at Stanley Marketplace, Travelers of the Lost Dimension.

Written by and featuring Denver-based comedy trio A.C.E., Travelers of the Lost Dimension is a 360-degree experience where audience members can make their way through various public spaces throughout Stanley Marketplace, touch objects, play games and find themselves inches away from characters.

“We are really looking forward to a new type of audience immersion with this show,” said Charlie Miller, Curator of Off-Center. “With our recent production of Sweet & Lucky, we occupied a 16,000 square foot warehouse and built an immersive world for the audience to explore. With Travelers of the Lost Dimension, we are excited to be working throughout public spaces at Stanley Marketplace, creating a story that will change how audiences perceive the world around them.”

“We’re big fans of collaboration, and we leaped at the chance to work with the team from Off-Center,” said Bryant Palmer, Chief Storyteller at Stanley Marketplace. “They excel at producing one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences, and we’re building a marketplace in an old aviation manufacturing facility with a rich history. That sounds like a perfect combination to us.”

Take a ride that’s quicker than light….faster than time…to a world that’s just like ours…but not! There’s a dimension that exists a breath away from our own, undetected by those who live parallel to it. The mysteries of this strangely similar world have been lost for eons…until now. With wit, wonderment and some dubious technology, a ragtag group of explorers will brave an inter-dimensional journey to discover the fantastical realm in the beyond. Open your eyes a little wider, step out a little further and leap into an adventure comedy of your imagination.

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street

Aurora, Colorado 80010

www.TravelersDenver.com