Local Theater Company presents:

Local Lab New Play Festival

March 17 – March 19, 2017

Local Lab is Boulder, Colorado’s premier 3-day new play festival of new works. We offer fully-staged concert readings, master class workshops, and the opportunity for playwrights and attendees to participate in conversations that help move new plays toward full productions. Local Lab plays have gone on to be fully-produced all across the country.

Following professionally-staged readings, you can participate in discussions led by Jill Rafson, the Director of New Play Development at the renowned Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City. Plus, you’ll attend parties with the writers and directors, enjoy music curated for each performance by DJ Savior Breath, and much more.

Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut St

Boulder, CO 80302

303-440-7826

www.localtheatercompany.org