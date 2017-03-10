Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Oddville/The Avenue Theater (March 17 – April 9)

Posted by gshanstrom on 10 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


The Avenue Theater presents:
ODDVILLE

March 17 – April 9

You have never seen anything like ODDVILLE!

Think Blue Man Group meets The Forty-Year-Old Virgin and you’d be close. But not close enough. Hysterically indescribable, ODDVILLE is a unique piece of brilliant abstract modern theater jammed with ingenious props, amplified physical comedy, complex multi-media imagery and a cool nostalgic score. It’s a love story with limited words but plenty of heart that connects your imagination to your funny bone with fits of laughter.

As the curtain rises on ODDVILLE our lonely hero, Dave, is caught between existing onstage or inside a giant video screen. With one foot rooted in reality and the other in an alternate digital universe he battles the oddest of obstacles on his quest for true love. Can he find happiness in a cardboard box? Can the audience help him find his underwear? Will an evil cat sell him a new pair of hands? Why does his true love have a flat screen for a head? How many lemons will fit in his pants? And why can he kiss but not talk?

A love story wrapped in clever wit and irresistible charm, ODDVILLE is an unforgettable evening of modern theater that will leave you laughing, thinking and wondering, “How on earth did he pull that off?” Audiences agree, ODDVILLE is truly a comedy that has no borders. Even those too cool for theater find ODDVILLE cool enough, indeed.

The Avenue Theater
417 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80247
303-321-5925
www.avenuetheater.com


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    11
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Constellations/Curious Theatre
    *Constellations/Curious Theatre
    Mar 11 all-day
    Regional Premiere- Constellations by Nick Payne Runs March 11-April 15, 2017 (previews March 9-10): In Constellations, scientist Marianne meets beekeeper Roland at a party. They hit it off and go out for a drink, or[...]
    all-day *Kevin and the Storytellers/Stor...
    *Kevin and the Storytellers/Stor...
    Mar 11 all-day
    Kevin and the Storytellers Featuring Kevin Kling, Betty Hart, Heather Nicholson and Matthew Taylor Stories on Stage and IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series presents “Kevin and the Storytellers” on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at[...]
    all-day *Siren Song – A Pirate Odyssey /...
    *Siren Song – A Pirate Odyssey /...
    Mar 11 all-day
    Oct. 8, Buntport Theater for All Ages debuts its newest comedy series: SIREN SONG ~A pirate odyssey~ Ahoy! The writer-actor-theatermakers who created the award-winning comedies Trunks: a live comic book and Duck Duck Dupe have[...]
    all-day *Storybooks on Stage/Stories on ...
    *Storybooks on Stage/Stories on ...
    Mar 11 all-day
    Storybooks on Stage DENVER – Stories on Stage presents two performances of family entertainment, as professional actors perform children’s literature geared towards preschool and elementary school-aged kids. These shows will feature stories by local published[...]
    Mar
    12
    Sun
    2017
    all-day *40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of ...
    *40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of ...
    Mar 12 all-day
    CenterStage Theatre Company presents 40 Degrees North: A Cabaret of New Work and Great Talent featuring Aloha Flight 243 Tickets: $15 Available at the door or online at http://40north.bpt.me Directed by Taylor Roberts Music Direction[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado