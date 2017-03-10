Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Other Desert Cities/Longmont Theatre Company (March 17 – March 26)

Other Desert Cities
Written by Jon Robin Baitz
Director Rob Mess

March 17 – March 26

Brooke Wyeth returns home after a six-year absence to celebrate the holidays with her family. She announces that she is publishing a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history — a wound they don’t want reopened. The story is laced with wit, political commentary, and sharp dialogue that keep loyalties shifting in this haunted exploration of the family’s darkest hours.

Longmont Theatre Company
513 Main St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-772-5200
https://longmonttheatre.org/


