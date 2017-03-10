PRESENTED BY PARKER ARTS AND INSPIRE CREATIVE

Steel Magnolias

Based on the play by Robert Harling

March 17 – March 26

Friday, March 17 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 18 – 2:00 and 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 19 – 2:00 PM

Friday, March 24 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 25 – 2:00 and 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 26 – 2:00 PM

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love —which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Inspire Creative/Parker Arts – The Schoolhouse Theater

10940 S Parker Rd

Parker, CO 80134

303-790-0875

http://www.inspirecreative.org/