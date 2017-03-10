The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities presents the regional premiere:

The Drowning Girls

written by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic

directed by Lynne Collins

Preview Performances – March 15 – 16, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m.

March 17 – May 21, 2017

Thurs – Sat 7:30 p.m.

Wed matinee, 1:00 p.m.

Sun matinee, 2:00 p.m.

Additional performances Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 p.m.

The Drowning Girls is dark, lyrical and poignant; blending true crime with the surreal as it explores the lives and deaths of three women murdered by the same man.

Bessie, Alice, and Margaret have two things in common: they are married to George Joseph Smith, and they are dead. Surfacing from the bathtubs they were drowned in, the three breathless brides gather evidence against their womanizing, murderous husband by reliving the shocking events leading up to their demise. Reflecting on the misconceptions of love, married life, and the not-so-happily ever after, The Drowning Girls is both a breathtaking fantasia and a social critique, full of rich images, a myriad of characters, and lyrical language.

The cast features Kate Gleason (Margaret), Jessica Robblee (Bessie) and Emily Van Fleet (Alice).

- Chats with the Cast

Approximately 35 minutes before every performance, a member of the ensemble will be in the Black Box Lobby greeting guests and answer questions about the performance. Members of the ensemble will be available for informal discussions about the performance afterward.

- Audience Talk Backs

These discussions after the performance will cover particular interesting subjects about the production with the cast, director, and/or designers

Wednesday, April 5 after the 1:00 p.m. performance, and Friday, April 28 after the 7:30 p.m. performance.

The Arvada Center

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org

http://arvadacenter.org/drowning-girls