Mrach 16 – Female Dancers or Actors who move well / Living Garden @ Co Ren Fest

Posted by gshanstrom on 10 Mar 2017


AUDITION NOTICE
FEMALE DANCERS or ACTORS WHO MOVE WELL
The Living Garden (Odd-o-Ts’ Entertainment) is looking for some performers to portray our Living Fountain for upcoming contracts in Colorado.

We are looking for female performers with a slender build who have the ability to move gracefully and physically display a range of emotions without speaking a word. Ideal candidates are between 5’2” and 5’6” with ballet or contemporary dance experience. Performers must be comfortable with wearing decorative contact lenses, grease paint style makeup, and with performing in water. (Swimming not a requirement.) For a sample of the performance, please visit www.thelivingfountain.com

Performances will take place at:

Colorado Renaissance Festival
650 W. Perry Park Ave.
Larkspur, CO  80118

http://coloradorenaissance.com/general-information/

Performer will be required to be available for the following dates:
June 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, July 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30
This is Eight Weekends / Saturdays & Sundays Only. Rehearsals to take place in early June prior to the festival start date. Performances happen Rain or Shine. A day generally consists of up to five 20-minute shows daily from 10AM – 6:30PM. This is a guaranteed PAID performance opportunity for those that are hired. Must be at least 18 years old.

Auditions will be held at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora Colorado On March 16, 2017 from 6-9pm. Auditions are by RSVP ONLY. If you don’t RSVP you may not be guaranteed an audition time. Please arrive wearing light, form fitting dance clothing, and be prepared to learn some movement combinations. Bring a non-returnable headshot and resume.

To RSVP and receive directions on parking and entrance for auditions (or any questions), please send an email to Audition@oddots.com
Please RSVP with your name and telephone number.

This is a one-day audition only.
No further dates will be scheduled at this time.

For more information on The Living Fountain or Odd-o-Ts’ Entertainment, please visit www.oddots.com


