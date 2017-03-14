Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Native American actor for the role of Nash/Pandemic Collective

Posted by gshanstrom on 14 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Pandemic Collective, a teeming mass of artists dedicated to infecting the masses with horror theatre, is seeking an actor for our world premiere production of Spring Sacrifice in May. In a small town in the middle of Oklahoma, the harrowing legend of a yearly sacrifice of a boy is ingrained in the community’s tribal culture. Young men tempt the spirit of the Spring Sacrifice as a rite of passage, and the annual mysterious death is accepted without complaint. But this year as a group of students await their fates, attempts the unthinkable: to defy the Spring Sacrifice. This beautiful, percussive and visceral play is written by Pandemic Collective’s Artistic Director and native Choctaw Rhea Amos.

We are looking for one Native American actor for the role of Nash, an aggressive and fiery high school boy comfortable with movement and collaborating with us to create a horrifying and compelling new play. We are currently accepting submissions, and will be inviting actors to come in for cold reads of the script. If you would like to submit, please send a headshot and resume to pandemic@pandemiccollective.org. Sides are available by request. Rehearsals will begin in April during the evenings on weekdays, and performances will be from May 4th to the 15th.  All actors are paid a stipend. Do join us, we are dying to have you.


