Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


April 8 – Season Auditions (Actors & Musicians) / Arts in the Open

Posted by gshanstrom on 14 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Arts in the Open is holding it’s season auditions for The Oddest Sea by Patti Murtha and The Hound of the Baskervilles by Lauren LaCasse.
ACTORS AND MUSICIANS NEEDED.
Auditions will be held on Saturday April, 8th from 12:00 PM-5:00 PM, callbacks the same day.  Auditions will be held at Denver Community Church 1101 S Washington St, Denver, CO 80210?
Prepare a 1-2 minute contemporary comedic/dramatic monologue.
Musicians be prepared to play a 1-2 minute piece.
ALL POSITIONS ARE PAID
To Sign up:
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0545aba72ba5fc1-2017

The Oddest Sea: Greek Gods and Giggles by Patti Murtha
Directed by Matt Davis
Odysseus learns the hard way that one shouldn’t anger Poseidon. Ten years after the fall of Troy, our hero is still unable to make it home where, unbeknownst to him, his wife is being courted by 108 suitors! Set sail up the trail with us and encounter gods and goddesses, a cyclops, a whirlpool, a sea-witch, and more in this humorous adaptation of the Greek classic that would please even Zeus himself.
1 male (Odysseus) 3 other that play all other characters.
1 Musician
Rehearses:
Mon-Thurs @ Denver Community Church 6:30-10:30 pm
Saturdays at Chautauqua Park
May 8th – June 2nd
Show Dates:
Saturdays and Sundays in June 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Saturdays and Sundays in July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Wednesday June 28th 10:00 am – School show

Pay: $30/ show.  19 shows scheduled as of now.

The Hound of the Baskervilles a Sherlock Holmes Adventure by Lauren LaCasse
Directed by Suzanne Wellens
The world’s greatest detective was not who people think he was.  In fact he was not a he at all.  Ms. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Joanna Watson must solve the mystery of a generations’ old curse that dooms each male in the Baskerville family to be hunted by a demon dog. Can Holmes and Watson discover the truth before the Hound claims the life of the final heir to the Baskerville name?
Sherlock Holmes: (Female) She is the world’s greatest consulting detective.
Dr. Johanna H. Watson : (Female)She is Holmes’ best friend. A former army doctor turned adventurer and writer.
Sir Henry Baskerville:(Male) He is the heir to the Baskerville fortune. Having been raised in America he speaks with an American accent.
Dr. James Mortimer: (Male) He was the doctor and close friend of the late Sir Charles Baskerville.
Mr. Stapleton:(Male) He is a naturalist and neighbor to Sir Henry.
Miss Beryl Stapleton:(Female) She is Stapleton’s sister.
Selden:(Male) He is an escaped convict, nicknamed the Notting Hill Murderer.

1 Musician
Total 2 Women and 2 Man.  Watson remains Watson the whole play. So does Sir Henry.
Sherlock and Beryl are played by the same person.
Mortimer/Stapleton/Selden are played by the same person.
Rehearses:
Mon-Thurs @ Denver Community Church 6:30-10:30 pm
Saturdays at Chautauqua Park
Aug 21st – Sept. 15th
Show Dates:
Saturdays and Sundays in September 12:00 pm -2:00 pm
Saturdays and Sundays in October 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Pay: $30/ show.  14 shows scheduled as of now


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    16
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Cabaret / TheatreWorks / UCCS S...
    *Cabaret / TheatreWorks / UCCS S...
    Mar 16 all-day
    *Cabaret / TheatreWorks March 16 – 26, 2017 UCCS Student Production Cabaret music by John Kander lyrics by Fred Ebb book by Joe Masteroff directed by Kevin Landis Wilkommen to the Kit Kat Club where[...]
    all-day *The Crucible/Millibo Art Theatre
    *The Crucible/Millibo Art Theatre
    Mar 16 all-day
    Millibo Art Theatre presents: The Crucible by Arthur Miller March 16 – April 2 “It is time to be afraid, very afraid, of a play that seemed perhaps merely worthy when you studied it in[...]
    all-day *Travelers of the Lost Dimension...
    *Travelers of the Lost Dimension...
    Mar 16 all-day
    Off-Center, the newest and most unconventional arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is proud to announce full details for their off-site collaboration at Stanley Marketplace, Travelers of the Lost Dimension. Written[...]
    Mar
    17
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Local Lab New Play Festival
    *Local Lab New Play Festival
    Mar 17 all-day
    Local Lab New Play Festival Local Lab is Boulder, Colorado’s premier 3-day new play festival of new works. We offer fully-staged concert readings, master class workshops, and the opportunity for playwrights and attendees to participate[...]
    all-day *Oddville/The Avenue Theater
    *Oddville/The Avenue Theater
    Mar 17 all-day
    ODDVILLE March 17 – April 9 You have never seen anything like ODDVILLE! ​ Think Blue Man Group meets The Forty-Year-Old Virgin and you’d be close. But not close enough. Hysterically indescribable, ODDVILLE is a[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado