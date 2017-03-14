Arts in the Open is holding it’s season auditions for The Oddest Sea by Patti Murtha and The Hound of the Baskervilles by Lauren LaCasse.

ACTORS AND MUSICIANS NEEDED.

Auditions will be held on Saturday April, 8th from 12:00 PM-5:00 PM, callbacks the same day. Auditions will be held at Denver Community Church 1101 S Washington St, Denver, CO 80210?

Prepare a 1-2 minute contemporary comedic/dramatic monologue.

Musicians be prepared to play a 1-2 minute piece.

ALL POSITIONS ARE PAID

To Sign up:

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0545aba72ba5fc1-2017

The Oddest Sea: Greek Gods and Giggles by Patti Murtha

Directed by Matt Davis

Odysseus learns the hard way that one shouldn’t anger Poseidon. Ten years after the fall of Troy, our hero is still unable to make it home where, unbeknownst to him, his wife is being courted by 108 suitors! Set sail up the trail with us and encounter gods and goddesses, a cyclops, a whirlpool, a sea-witch, and more in this humorous adaptation of the Greek classic that would please even Zeus himself.

1 male (Odysseus) 3 other that play all other characters.

1 Musician

Rehearses:

Mon-Thurs @ Denver Community Church 6:30-10:30 pm

Saturdays at Chautauqua Park

May 8th – June 2nd

Show Dates:

Saturdays and Sundays in June 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Saturdays and Sundays in July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Wednesday June 28th 10:00 am – School show

Pay: $30/ show. 19 shows scheduled as of now.

The Hound of the Baskervilles a Sherlock Holmes Adventure by Lauren LaCasse

Directed by Suzanne Wellens

The world’s greatest detective was not who people think he was. In fact he was not a he at all. Ms. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Joanna Watson must solve the mystery of a generations’ old curse that dooms each male in the Baskerville family to be hunted by a demon dog. Can Holmes and Watson discover the truth before the Hound claims the life of the final heir to the Baskerville name?

Sherlock Holmes: (Female) She is the world’s greatest consulting detective.

Dr. Johanna H. Watson : (Female)She is Holmes’ best friend. A former army doctor turned adventurer and writer.

Sir Henry Baskerville:(Male) He is the heir to the Baskerville fortune. Having been raised in America he speaks with an American accent.

Dr. James Mortimer: (Male) He was the doctor and close friend of the late Sir Charles Baskerville.

Mr. Stapleton:(Male) He is a naturalist and neighbor to Sir Henry.

Miss Beryl Stapleton:(Female) She is Stapleton’s sister.

Selden:(Male) He is an escaped convict, nicknamed the Notting Hill Murderer.

1 Musician

Total 2 Women and 2 Man. Watson remains Watson the whole play. So does Sir Henry.

Sherlock and Beryl are played by the same person.

Mortimer/Stapleton/Selden are played by the same person.

Rehearses:

Mon-Thurs @ Denver Community Church 6:30-10:30 pm

Saturdays at Chautauqua Park

Aug 21st – Sept. 15th

Show Dates:

Saturdays and Sundays in September 12:00 pm -2:00 pm

Saturdays and Sundays in October 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Pay: $30/ show. 14 shows scheduled as of now