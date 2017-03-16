Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Enchanted April/ Evergreen Players (Waiting on Ballot)

Posted by gshanstrom on 16 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment



Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    16
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Cabaret / TheatreWorks / UCCS S...
    *Cabaret / TheatreWorks / UCCS S...
    Mar 16 all-day
    *Cabaret / TheatreWorks March 16 – 26, 2017 UCCS Student Production Cabaret music by John Kander lyrics by Fred Ebb book by Joe Masteroff directed by Kevin Landis Wilkommen to the Kit Kat Club where[...]
    all-day *The Crucible/Millibo Art Theatre
    *The Crucible/Millibo Art Theatre
    Mar 16 all-day
    Millibo Art Theatre presents: The Crucible by Arthur Miller March 16 – April 2 “It is time to be afraid, very afraid, of a play that seemed perhaps merely worthy when you studied it in[...]
    all-day *Travelers of the Lost Dimension...
    *Travelers of the Lost Dimension...
    Mar 16 all-day
    Off-Center, the newest and most unconventional arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is proud to announce full details for their off-site collaboration at Stanley Marketplace, Travelers of the Lost Dimension. Written[...]
    Mar
    17
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Local Lab New Play Festival
    *Local Lab New Play Festival
    Mar 17 all-day
    Local Lab New Play Festival Local Lab is Boulder, Colorado’s premier 3-day new play festival of new works. We offer fully-staged concert readings, master class workshops, and the opportunity for playwrights and attendees to participate[...]
    all-day *Oddville/The Avenue Theater
    *Oddville/The Avenue Theater
    Mar 17 all-day
    ODDVILLE March 17 – April 9 You have never seen anything like ODDVILLE! ​ Think Blue Man Group meets The Forty-Year-Old Virgin and you’d be close. But not close enough. Hysterically indescribable, ODDVILLE is a[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado