Evergreen Players presents

Enchanted April

By Matthew Barber

Directed by Paul Newman

March 24 – April 15, 2017

Fri./Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

$20 Adults; $16 seniors (60+)/students, $10 Youth (12 and under)

Based on the 1922 best-selling novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim, Barber fashions a romantic comedy that begins in the gloomy days of post-WWI London. From there, four ladies embark on a month-long holiday at an Italian villa in order to escape their humdrum lives. Through an ad, Rose and Lotty elicit the company of two co-renters, Mrs. Graves, a cold widow invulnerable to emotion, and Lady Caroline, a flamboyant flapper. The mix of these four ladies couldn’t be a wider variety of personalities, and their interactions manifest great amusement, tension, and poignancy. Throw into the mix two self-absorbed husbands who have to prove their worthiness, a charming Italian Landlord, and a scene-stealing maid and the result becomes astounding.

An Academy Award-nominated film based on the novel, directed by Mike Newell, was released in 1992. The stage play by Matthew Barber, adapted from the same novel, was presented on Broadway in 2003 and was nominated for a Tony Award.

The cast includes Linda Swanson Brown (Lotty (Charlotte) Wilton), David S. Novinger (Mellersh Wilton), Leann Rogers (Rose Arnott), Jay Louden (Frederick Arnott), Kenzie Kilroy (Lady Caroline Bramble), Patrick Clark (Antony Wilding), Karen Kargel (Mrs. Graves) and Debbie Minter (Costanza).

Evergreen Players @ Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

303-674-4934

http://evergreenplayers.com/