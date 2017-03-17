Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog



Enchanted April/Evergreen Players (March 24 – April 15)

Posted by gshanstrom on 17 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Evergreen Players presents
Enchanted April
By Matthew Barber
Directed by Paul Newman

March 24 – April 15, 2017

Fri./Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
$20 Adults; $16 seniors (60+)/students, $10 Youth (12 and under)

Based on the 1922 best-selling novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim, Barber fashions a romantic comedy that begins in the gloomy days of post-WWI London. From there, four ladies embark on a month-long holiday at an Italian villa in order to escape their humdrum lives. Through an ad, Rose and Lotty elicit the company of two co-renters, Mrs. Graves, a cold widow invulnerable to emotion, and Lady Caroline, a flamboyant flapper. The mix of these four ladies couldn’t be a wider variety of personalities, and their interactions manifest great amusement, tension, and poignancy. Throw into the mix two self-absorbed husbands who have to prove their worthiness, a charming Italian Landlord, and a scene-stealing maid and the result becomes astounding.

An Academy Award-nominated film based on the novel, directed by Mike Newell, was released in 1992. The stage play by Matthew Barber, adapted from the same novel, was presented on Broadway in 2003 and was nominated for a Tony Award.

The cast includes Linda Swanson Brown (Lotty (Charlotte) Wilton), David S. Novinger (Mellersh Wilton), Leann Rogers (Rose Arnott), Jay Louden (Frederick Arnott), Kenzie Kilroy (Lady Caroline Bramble), Patrick Clark (Antony Wilding), Karen Kargel (Mrs. Graves) and Debbie Minter (Costanza).

Evergreen Players @ Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439
303-674-4934
http://evergreenplayers.com/


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    18
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Storybooks on Stage/Stories on ...
    *Storybooks on Stage/Stories on ...
    Mar 18 all-day
    Storybooks on Stage DENVER – Stories on Stage presents two performances of family entertainment, as professional actors perform children’s literature geared towards preschool and elementary school-aged kids. These shows will feature stories by local published[...]
    Mar
    21
    Tue
    2017
    all-day *Kinky Boots/Denver Center Attra...
    *Kinky Boots/Denver Center Attra...
    Mar 21 all-day
    Kinky Boots Buell Theatre Mar 21 – 26, 2017 KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit. With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships[...]
    Mar
    22
    Wed
    2017
    all-day *Jack and the Beanstalk/BDT Stag...
    *Jack and the Beanstalk/BDT Stag...
    Mar 22 all-day
    MARCH 22, 2017 – MAY 27, 2017 Jack and the Beanstalk Jack and the Beanstalk is a comedic interpretation of the well-known classic tale. The story tells about Jack, a widow’s son who is very[...]
    Mar
    23
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *42nd Street/Candlelight Dinner ...
    *42nd Street/Candlelight Dinner ...
    Mar 23 all-day
    Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 42nd Street Music by Harry Warren Lyrics by Al Dubin Book by Michael Stewart March 23 – June 4, 2017 The quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, 42nd Street is a song and[...]
    all-day *Fiddler on the Roof, Jr./Center...
    *Fiddler on the Roof, Jr./Center...
    Mar 23 all-day
    CenterStage’s Tapestry Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof, Jr. Music by Jerry Bock Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick Book by Joseph Stein Directed by Elizabeth Goodrich and Lynne Niston March 23 – March 25 Set[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado