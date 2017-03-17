Lakewood Cultural Center and

Performance Now Theatre Company present

“Hello, Dolly!”

Lyrics and Music by Jerry Herman, Book by Michael Stewart

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree

Music Direction by Ken Goodwin

March 24 – April 9

Tickets start at $20

Performances are 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

This delightful musical comedy follows America’s most beloved matchmaker, Dolly Levi, as she takes off on a whirlwind race around New York City at the turn of the 20th century. Songs include “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” and everyone’s favorite title song, “Hello, Dolly!”

With lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, “Hello, Dolly!” is based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which Wilder revised and titled “The Matchmaker” in 1955. The original Broadway production of “Hello, Dolly!” in 1964 won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The 2016-2017 Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), with appreciation to the citizens of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, 5280 Magazine, and Denver Post Community, improving and enriching the lives of those in our community. The 2016-2017 Performance Now season is sponsored by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), 5280 Magazine, and Little Theatre Culture Center.

Lakewood Cultural Center

470 S. Allison Parkway

Lakewood, CO 80226

303.987.7845

www.performancenow.org

www.Lakewood.org/LCCPresents