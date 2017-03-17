Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Jesus Christ Superstar/The Arvada Center (March 24 – April 16)

Posted by gshanstrom on 17 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


THE ARVADA CENTER PRESENTS THE LEGENDARY ROCK OPERA
“JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR”
Lyrics by Tim Rice Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Directed by Rod A. Lansberry

March 24 – April 16

Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Filled with iconic music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the musical is loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the last week of Jesus’s life. Adapted from a rock opera concept album, Jesus Christ Superstar was nominated for 5 Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 1971.

Audience engagement events, including happy hours with the cast, are held through the run of the production.

Sensational or sacrilegious, and definitely controversial, the first rock opera created at the end of the turbulent ’60s, centers on a social and political rebel. Christ’s final days are dramatized with emotional intensity and explosive theatricality taking audiences on an intimate journey filled with rapture, agony, and betrayal. Propelled by an iconic award-winning score, Jesus Christ Superstar illuminates the transcendent power of the human spirit with a passion that goes straight to the heart.

The cast features Billy Lewis, Jr. in the lead role of Jesus of Nazareth. He was last seen as Mason McCarthy on the FOX television show Glee, as well as Claude in the national tour of Hair. Additionally, the cast features Napoleon Douglas (Judas Iscariot), Jenna Bainbridge (Mary Magdalene), Stephen Day (Caiaphas), Joe Callahan (Annas), Markus Warren (Pontius Pilate) and Wayne Kennedy (King Herod).

The ensemble includes Adam Estes, Aaron M. Davidson, Michael Bouchard, Reace Daniel, James Francis, Barret Harper, Tyler Nielson, Damon Guerrasio, Drew Horwitz, Brett Ambler, Rob Janzen, Matt LaFontaine, Daniel Langhoff, Norrell Moore, Satya Chavez, Sheryl McCallum, Rae Leigh Case, Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, Sarah Rex and Piper Arpan.

The Arvada Center
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
720-898-7200
www.arvadacenter.org
Free Parking


