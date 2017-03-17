SCHOOL OF ROCK

YOUTH PRODUCTION

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Julian Fellowes

Directed by Christopher Willard

​

March 24 – April 9

March 24, 25, 30, 31, April 1, 6-8 at 7 PM, March 26, April 2, 9 at 6 PM, and April 8 at 2 PM.

Tickets range between $15 and $25.

There will be an Opening Night Celebration on March 24th, special pricing applies.

The show is rated PG with a few mild curse words.

Based on the cult film and with a rocking new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber, School of Rock follows slacker Dewey Finn as he turns a class of straight-A students into an ear-popping, riff-scorching, all-conquering rock band! As they prepare for the Battle of the Bands, can Dewey make them embrace the empowering message of rock?

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of School of Rock – The Musical (Youth Production) is directed by Christopher Willard and music directed by Willard and Carter Edward Smith who serves as the pit director of the live, four member band. This all-youth production features Brandon Warren as Dewey Finn, Selah Kreeger as Rosalie Mullins, Christian Seiber as Ned Schneebly, and Summer Krueger as Patty. Also featured are Lukin Ascher, Emily Bell, Jorie Benson, Cassidy Citron, Mikaela Clark, Maggie Fisk, Peyton & Riley Goossen, Nathan Habermas, Ian Hans, Bridgette Hough, Brody Lineaweaver, Saskia Martin-Williams, Mimi Mocatta, Jaye Mueller, Helen Reichert, Alances and Ceaira Seiber, Victoria Uglyar, Isaac Webster, Joules Whinston, and Leah Wilson. Production team members also include Katie Gruenhagen (Lighting Design), Robert Krueger (Sound Design), Beth Fisk and Crystal Goossen (Costume Design), and Samantha Barrett (Stage Manager).

Performed at the new

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 S. Ridge St.

Breckenridge, CO 80424

970.453.0199

backstagetheatre.org