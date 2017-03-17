Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMar18Sat2017all-day *Storybooks on Stage/Stories on ...*Storybooks on Stage/Stories on ...Mar 18 all-dayStorybooks on Stage DENVER – Stories on Stage presents two performances of family entertainment, as professional actors perform children’s literature geared towards preschool and elementary school-aged kids. These shows will feature stories by local published[...]Mar21Tue2017all-day *Kinky Boots/Denver Center Attra...*Kinky Boots/Denver Center Attra...Mar 21 all-dayKinky Boots Buell Theatre Mar 21 – 26, 2017 KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit. With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships[...]Mar22Wed2017all-day *Jack and the Beanstalk/BDT Stag...*Jack and the Beanstalk/BDT Stag...Mar 22 all-dayMARCH 22, 2017 – MAY 27, 2017 Jack and the Beanstalk Jack and the Beanstalk is a comedic interpretation of the well-known classic tale. The story tells about Jack, a widow’s son who is very[...]Mar23Thu2017all-day *42nd Street/Candlelight Dinner ...*42nd Street/Candlelight Dinner ...Mar 23 all-dayCandlelight Dinner Playhouse 42nd Street Music by Harry Warren Lyrics by Al Dubin Book by Michael Stewart March 23 – June 4, 2017 The quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, 42nd Street is a song and[...]all-day *Fiddler on the Roof, Jr./Center...*Fiddler on the Roof, Jr./Center...Mar 23 all-dayCenterStage’s Tapestry Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof, Jr. Music by Jerry Bock Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick Book by Joseph Stein Directed by Elizabeth Goodrich and Lynne Niston March 23 – March 25 Set[...]