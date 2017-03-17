Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Stella and Lou/Vintage Theatre @ The Dairy Center (March 24 – March 31)

Posted by gshanstrom on 17 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Vintage Theatre presents
Stella and Lou
By Bruce Graham
Directed by Lorraine Scott

March 24 – 31, 2017

March 24 at 7:30 p.m. & March 25 at 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.; March 30 & 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 – 75 minutes with no intermission.

A second chance at love is still possible, even for two people with a lot of miles on them.

Lou is just about to close up his bar for the night when Stella, one of his favorite regulars, walks in. The two friends are sharing their usual comfortable conversation, when Stella suddenly reveals an unexpected surprise and even more startling suggestion. As the two deal with the difficult decisions they now face, they reflect on their pasts and look ahead to the future. From the author of The Outgoing Tide comes an intimate exploration of friendship, forgiveness, and the longing for companionship that grows with the passage of time.

Director Lorraine Scott has cast Emma Messenger as Stella, Chris Kendall as Lou and Peter Marullo as Donnie.

Bruce Graham began his career as a playwright at the Philadelphia Festival Theatre for New Plays (PFT) in 1984 with Burkie. Graham became playwright-in-residence at PFT and later served two years as Artistic Director. He has received grants from the Pew Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and was a past winner of the Princess Grace Foundation Statuette. The Edgerton Foundation supported his most recent work, White Guy on the Bus. He won the Rosenthal Prize for Coyote on a Fence. He has won consecutive Barrymore Awards for Best New Play (Something Intangible and Any Given Monday) and Chicago’s Jefferson Award for The Outgoing Tide. He is the first American playwright to be invited two years in a row to the Galway Arts Festival, which produced The Outgoing Tide and Stella and Lou. An ex-high school teacher, Graham still teaches playwriting and film courses at Drexel University.

Dairy Center for the Arts
Grace Theater (3/24 & 3/25)
Carson Theater (3/30 & 3/31)
2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302.
303-444-7328
www.thedairy.org


