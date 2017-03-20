CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville/Boulder is currently seeking a Choreographer/Assistant Director for our summer production of In the Heights, with a cast of approximately 40-50 actors aged 14-21.

Summary: Acting as a “second in command” throughout the production process, the Choreographer/Assistant Director will be integral to helping shape the physicality of our production. This person will be responsible for creating and teaching dances, both for large production numbers and for various transitions and more intimate moments throughout the show. Significant experience with both hip-hop and Latin dance styles required. Teaching/choreographing experience is also a must (experience working with teens/young adults is a plus). As Assistant Director, this person will also act as a sounding board for the director and assist with blocking, table work, character development, etc. Must be extremely dependable and detail-oriented. Degree in theatre/dance (or current enrollment in a collegiate theatre program) preferred.

Dates: This job starts in mid-May and finishes with the conclusion of performances in late July.

This position pays a stipend at the end of the production period.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to info@centerstagetheatrecompany.org and be prepared to provide a list of three references who are familiar with your work.

You must be able to successfully pass a background check.

Note: This job description is only a summary of the typical functions of the job, and it is not an exhaustive or comprehensive list of all possible job responsibilities, tasks, and duties.