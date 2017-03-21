Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


EVENT STAFF/Colorado Chautauqua Association

EVENT STAFF
The Colorado Chautauqua Association public events department is seeking Event Staff to assist with summer event needs. This is a part-time, seasonal, non-exempt position having responsibility for creating a positive and safe guest service experience as well as ensuring the general up-keep, cleanliness, and security of the Auditorium, Community House and surrounding areas. Evening and weekend work is required in meeting position responsibilities. For emergency and inclement weather reporting purposes this position is essential. The position works on site at the Colorado Chautauqua National Historic Landmark, a 100% smoke-free campus.

View the complete job description here.
Send cover letter and resume to hannah.rennicke@chautauqua.com  No phone calls please.


