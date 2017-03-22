Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Summer Camp BOULDER Music Directors (for kids ages 5-9)

Posted by gshanstrom on 22 Mar 2017


Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids, Boulder and Denver’s premiere youth theatre company, is seeking experienced summer camp music directors with a background in musical theater to arrange and teach vocal parts, provide proper voice technique, and assist students ages 5-9 in creating dynamic and interesting musical pieces. A passion for theater and for kids is essential as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-creative role with the director. The ability to work well with other members of the artistic staff is crucial, as you will be working intimately with the choreographer and director. Must be comfortable working with large numbers of kids and must have group teaching experience! Basic piano skills are required to accompany for rehearsal and 20-30 minute final shows.

To learn more & apply, please visit www.theaterforkids.net/employment


