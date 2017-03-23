Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Blue Kitchen & Sharing the Blues/Bas Bleu Theatre (March 30 – April 30)

Bas Bleu Theatre presents:
Blue Kitchen & Sharing the Blues Two One Acts

March 30 – April 30, 2017

Blue Kitchen – a one act play
written and directed by Eric Prince

“Last night she came to me. My dead love came in…”
Ava loves her kitchen. Her family. Her music. Her view from the window. The shrubs in flower. She’s preparing dinner for guests who may never arrive. She cooks. She dances. She recalls a happy childhood in Donegal. She’s haunted by a song. And a memory. Haunted to the depth of her being. Then the unexpected happens. An astonishing visitation. All becomes clear. Not quite dark. Not quite light. But astonishingly clear.

- a cabaret piece of songs, poetry & prose,

Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine St
Fort Collins, CO
970-498-8949
www.basbleu.org


