Bye Bye Birdie/Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (March 30 – April 23)

Posted by gshanstrom on 23 Mar 2017


Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center presents
Bye Bye Birdie
Book by Michael Stewart
Music by Charles Strouse
Lyrics by Lee Adams

March 30 – April 23, 2017

The first Rock ‘N’ Roll Musical, this modern classic takes the stage in an all new production. It’s the late 1950’s and teenagers from across the United States are going crazy for handsome rock star, Conrad Birdie. Disaster strikes when Conrad receives a draft notice to join the military. His manager stages a publicity stunt for Conrad to kiss one lucky fan on The Ed Sullivan Show before he leaves for the army. Conrad Birdie gets more than he bargained for when he arrives in Sweet Apple, which is reeling with excitement for his visit. Songs like An English Teacher, What Did I Ever See in Him?, Put on a Happy Face, One Boy, A Lot of Livin’ to Do, Kids, Rosie and Spanish Rose are musical theatre classics. No wonder Birdie won four Tony Awards® and remains one of the most captivating shows of our time.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
30 W Dale St
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
719.634.5583
www.csfineartscenter.org


