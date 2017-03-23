Cherry Creek Theatre Company presents

The Baby Dance

by Jane Anderson

Directed by Gavin Mayer

March 30 – April 23, 2017

Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 16 & 23 at 7 p.m.

Single tickets are $35; $30 for seniors/students

Facing opposite problems, Wanda is desperately poor and pregnant with a fifth child, and Rachel, though wealthy, longs to be a mother. A classified ad brings the women and their husbands together to form an adoption agreement. The contrasting couples do their best to make the arrangement work, but class differences create unbearable tension.

Cherry Creek Theatre Company is the vision of a group of dedicated Cherry Creek North residents, businesses and local theater leaders, who have made it their mission to enhance and enrich the Cherry Creek community by producing a broad range of high quality productions that will be entertaining, educational, enriching and diverse.

Cherry Creek Theatre Company @

Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC)

350 S. Dahlia St.

Denver, CO 80246

303-800-6578

https://cherrycreektheater.org