Disgraced/DCPA Theatre Company (March 31 – May 7)

Posted by gshanstrom on 23 Mar 2017


DCPA Theatre Company presents
Disgraced
By Ayad Akhtar

March 31 – May 7, 2017

Ricketson Theatre
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 6:30pm
Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30p
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

Amir has spent his adult life downplaying his upbringing to build the perfect life. But a high-profile court case and his wife’s Islamic-inspired art show reveal just how little his culture is understood by the people around him. The expectation to be true to yourself and to fit into mainstream society collide in this 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The New York Times calls it “terrific and turbulent, with fresh currents of dramatic electricity” and the Associated Pressraves, “[It’s] breathtaking, raw and blistering.”

DCPA Theatre Company
14th & Arapahoe
Denver, CO
303.893.4100
www.denvercenter.org


