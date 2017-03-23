DCPA Theatre Company presents

Disgraced

By Ayad Akhtar

March 31 – May 7, 2017

Ricketson Theatre

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 6:30pm

Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30p

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

Amir has spent his adult life downplaying his upbringing to build the perfect life. But a high-profile court case and his wife’s Islamic-inspired art show reveal just how little his culture is understood by the people around him. The expectation to be true to yourself and to fit into mainstream society collide in this 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The New York Times calls it “terrific and turbulent, with fresh currents of dramatic electricity” and the Associated Pressraves, “[It’s] breathtaking, raw and blistering.”

DCPA Theatre Company

14th & Arapahoe

Denver, CO

303.893.4100

www.denvercenter.org