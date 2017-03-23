Vintage Theatre presents

The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow

by Rolin Jones

Directed by Mark Pergola

March 31 – May 21, 2017

Fri/Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Sun. at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m; No performance on April 16.

Tickets are $24 – $30

Jennifer Marcus is an agoraphobic, obsessive-compulsive genius who re-engineers obsolete missile components for the U.S. Army from her bedroom. Just your average girl. When she decides to find her birth family in China, she uses her technological genius to devise a new form of human contact. Rolin Jones’ irreverent and touching comedy chronicles one brilliant woman’s quest to determine her heritage and face her fears with the help of a Mormon missionary, a pizza delivery guy and her astounding creation, Jenny Chow.

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton St.

Aurora 80010

303-856-7830

www.vintagetheatre.org