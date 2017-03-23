Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Nether/Benchmark Theatre (March 31 – April 22)

Posted by gshanstrom on 23 Mar 2017


Benchmark Theatre presents
The Nether
by Jennifer Haley
Directed by Rachel Bouchard
Starring Haley Johnson and Marc Stith

March 31 – April 22, 2017

“The Nether is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when a detective uncovers a disturbing brand of entertainment, she triggers an interrogation into the darkest corners of the imagination.”

​A Regional Premiere with original music by the LA-based duo, HAUSHOLD.

Benchmark Theatre @
Buntport – 8pm


