Benchmark Theatre presents

The Nether

by Jennifer Haley

Directed by Rachel Bouchard

Starring Haley Johnson and Marc Stith

March 31 – April 22, 2017

“The Nether is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when a detective uncovers a disturbing brand of entertainment, she triggers an interrogation into the darkest corners of the imagination.”

​A Regional Premiere with original music by the LA-based duo, HAUSHOLD.

Benchmark Theatre @

Buntport – 8pm