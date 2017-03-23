The Robber Bridegroom

Book by Alfred Uhry

Music by Robert Waldman

Lyrics by Alfred Uhr

Based on the novella by Eudora Welty

Directed by Robert Wells

March 31 – April 30, 2017

Set in eighteenth century Mississippi, the musical follows Jamie Lockhart, a rascally robber of the woods, as he courts Rosamund, the only daughter of the richest planter in the country. The proceedings go awry, however, thanks to a case of double-mistaken identity. Throw in an evil stepmother, intent on Rosamund’s demise, her pea-brained henchman, and a hostile talking headin-a-trunk, and you get a rollicking country romp. With its distinct sound, colorful cast, and unique form of storytelling, The Robber Bridegroom is a hidden gem!

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 West Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

303-794-2787 ext. 5

www.TownHallArtsCenter.org