Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsMar23Thu2017all-day *42nd Street/Candlelight Dinner ...*42nd Street/Candlelight Dinner ...Mar 23 all-dayCandlelight Dinner Playhouse 42nd Street Music by Harry Warren Lyrics by Al Dubin Book by Michael Stewart March 23 – June 4, 2017 The quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, 42nd Street is a song and[...]all-day *Fiddler on the Roof, Jr./Center...*Fiddler on the Roof, Jr./Center...Mar 23 all-dayCenterStage’s Tapestry Theatre Company presents Fiddler on the Roof, Jr. Music by Jerry Bock Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick Book by Joseph Stein Directed by Elizabeth Goodrich and Lynne Niston March 23 – March 25 Set[...]all-day *Step Right Up/Magic Moments*Step Right Up/Magic MomentsMar 23 all-dayTickets for this year’s magical show, Step Right Up, a carnival-themed, original musical revue are now on sale for only $25 per person! This year’s performances will be: · Thursday, March 23 at 7:30pm ·[...]Mar24Fri2017all-day *A Skull in Connemara/Miners All...*A Skull in Connemara/Miners All...Mar 24 all-dayA Skull in Connemara By Martin McDonagh March 24-April 30th For one week each autumn, Mick Dowd is hired to disinter the bones in certain sections of his local cemetery to make way for the[...]all-day *Chinglish/Aurora Fox*Chinglish/Aurora FoxMar 24 all-dayChinglish (Regional Premiere) By David Henry Hwang On the Aurora Fox Mainstage March 24th – April 9th, 2017 A hilarious comedy about the challenges of doing business in a country whose language and underlying cultural assumptions[...]