April 28 & 29 – Englewood Summer Drama, HELLO DOLLY!

The Englewood Recreation Department will be holding auditions for ages 8 to 99 on April 28 & 29. This 53 year theater tradition’s summer production will be HELLO DOLLY! and show dates are July 28-30th at Fisher Auditorium at the Englewood Campus.

Englewood’s Summer Drama program is an educational and entertaining amateur summer heater program. People of all ages get to experience all aspects of community theater, from production to opening night.

Directors

Acting Director – Bill Ambron (35th year)

Vocal Director – Wendy Mahr (13th year)

Choreography Director – Jennifer Brickley (17th year)

Show Dates

Friday, July 28 • 7PM

Saturday, July 29 • 7PM

Sunday, July 30 • 2PM

Englewood Campus, Fisher Auditorium, 3800 S. Logan St.

Auditions at Malley Recreation Center 3380 S. Lincoln St.

All persons wanting to be in the show must first audition. Please prepare a one minute song, an accompanist will be available. In addition, short monologues are provided on the website below. Memorization is not required, but strongly encouraged. A head shot is also requested at the time of auditioning. It does not need to be professional, but does need to clearly show your face

Friday, April 28, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m.-Noon

Malley Recreation Center, 3380 S. Lincoln St.

To sign-up for your audition date and time, read monologues, List of Characters, Actor Packets: http://www.englewoodco.gov/englewood-happenings/summer-drama-program

Rehearsals (Ages: 13 & older) at The Englewood Campus 3800 S. Logan St.

Evening rehearsals are for cast members 13 years and older. A specific schedule of required attendance is given out. All cast members, parents and children need to attend first rehearsal on 6/5 for important information.

Monday-Friday, June 5 – July 24 7-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 24-27 7-10 p.m. Dress Rehearsal

Program Fee A program fee is required for all actors and actresses performing in the production of HELLO DOLLY! 31970211 Fee: $20