Seeking LGBTQ+ Artists for Benefit Performance

Human, Kind Theater Project is seeking LGBTQ+ artists to perform in our Benefit for Trans Lifeline, a non-profit organization dedicated to the well-being of trans individuals.

We are seeking artists in all mediums including dance, voice, spoken word, and theater to perform 5-10 minute sets during the benefit. The performance will take place on May 28th at the Clocktower Cabaret downtown.

All interested individuals should contact Producing Artistic Director Tara Wolfe at hktheaterproject@gmail.com with a description of their act.