Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


April 23 & 24 – 2017/18 Auditions for Theatre Esprit Asia

Posted by gshanstrom on 24 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


TEA-THEATRE ESPRIT ASIA AUDITIONS FOR 2017-18 SEASON
Seeking Male & Female Caucasian & Asian Actors for Lead Roles

A. Email one-page resume & headshot by 4/17 to Lori Hansen <lorikhansen@comcast.net>
B. Also please bring same resume & headshot to audition.
C. Based on the info below, indicate your preferred availability and role. Audition slots will be 20 minutes, read with others from script. You will be notified by 4/19 of your time slot.
D. All roles are compensated at $500 for all rehearsals and 12 performances over 4 weekends.
E. Aurora Cultural Arts District Gallery Theatre: 1400 Dallas Street, Aurora CO 80110
F. Open Call: 6-9pm, Sunday April 23, 2017 and 6:30–7:30pm Monday April 24, 2017
G. Callbacks: 7:45-9:15pm, Monday April 24, 2017

Roles for TEA’s 3 Plays; sorry but non-AEA only.
H. Hearts of Palm by Patricia Milton, 12 performances, Oct 6-29, 2017, director Hugo J Sayles, 5-character ensemble comedy set in a Southeast Asian island nation besieged by American corporate greed and indigenous rebels.
1. Lead role: Caucasian-American female – mid 30s+, middle management, tries to do the right thing but also needs to negotiate a good deal for her company
2. Lead role: Caucasia-American male – late 30s to 40s, Harvard grad, upper management, classic ignorant American, yet lovable; actor must have comedic skills and romantic appeal
3. Featured role: Southeast Asian female – 40s-50s+, savvy, wily, corrupt plantation owner, manipulates the Americans, Harvard grad
4. Featured role: Asian-American female: mid 30s+, Harvard grad, American corporate personnel, but secretly a rebel
5. Precast, featured role: Caucasian-American female security officer, over-the-top crazy, rigid, paranoid

I. Coping With America, written by Peter Trinh, Maria Cheng & Jon Vogels, 12 performances, Mar 9-Apr 1, 2018, directed by Cecilia Pang, comedy/drama, three stories of 3 immigrants dealing with adjusting to life in the United States.
1. Iranian male or female: late 20s > 30s, high techie, single, smart, droll wit laced with irony
2. Precast: Vietnamese male
3. Precast: Chinese female

J. Dust Storm by Rick Foster, 12 performances, April 27-May 20, 2018, directed by Maria Cheng, solo play, powerful yet humorous coming of age story of a young Japanese American, Seiji, interned in Topaz UT during WWII.
1. Asian male – can play teenager to late 20s, smart, angry, sensitive

K. Feel free to email Lori Hansen with any questions: lorikhansen@comcast.net


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    24
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *A Skull in Connemara/Miners All...
    *A Skull in Connemara/Miners All...
    Mar 24 all-day
    A Skull in Connemara By Martin McDonagh March 24-April 30th For one week each autumn, Mick Dowd is hired to disinter the bones in certain sections of his local cemetery to make way for the[...]
    all-day *Chinglish/Aurora Fox
    *Chinglish/Aurora Fox
    Mar 24 all-day
    Chinglish (Regional Premiere) By David Henry Hwang On the Aurora Fox Mainstage March 24th – April 9th, 2017 A hilarious comedy about the challenges of doing business in a country whose language and underlying cultural assumptions[...]
    all-day *Enchanted April/Evergreen Players
    *Enchanted April/Evergreen Players
    Mar 24 all-day
    Evergreen Players presents Enchanted April By Matthew Barber Directed by Paul Newman March 24 – April 15, 2017 Evergreen Players presents “Enchanted April” March 24 through April 15 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen,[...]
    all-day *Hello Dolly/Performance Now The...
    *Hello Dolly/Performance Now The...
    Mar 24 all-day
    Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company present “Hello, Dolly!” Lyrics and Music by Jerry Herman, Book by Michael Stewart Directed by Bernie Cardell Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree Music Direction by Ken Goodwin Tickets[...]
    all-day *Jesus Christ Superstar/Arvada C...
    *Jesus Christ Superstar/Arvada C...
    Mar 24 all-day
    Jesus Christ Superstar Lyrics by Tim Rice Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber Directed by Rod A. Lansberry THE ARVADA CENTER PRESENTS THE LEGENDARY ROCK OPERA “JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR” Arvada CO – The Arvada Center opens[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado