TEA-THEATRE ESPRIT ASIA AUDITIONS FOR 2017-18 SEASON

Seeking Male & Female Caucasian & Asian Actors for Lead Roles

A. Email one-page resume & headshot by 4/17 to Lori Hansen <lorikhansen@comcast.net>

B. Also please bring same resume & headshot to audition.

C. Based on the info below, indicate your preferred availability and role. Audition slots will be 20 minutes, read with others from script. You will be notified by 4/19 of your time slot.

D. All roles are compensated at $500 for all rehearsals and 12 performances over 4 weekends.

E. Aurora Cultural Arts District Gallery Theatre: 1400 Dallas Street, Aurora CO 80110

F. Open Call: 6-9pm, Sunday April 23, 2017 and 6:30–7:30pm Monday April 24, 2017

G. Callbacks: 7:45-9:15pm, Monday April 24, 2017

Roles for TEA’s 3 Plays; sorry but non-AEA only.

H. Hearts of Palm by Patricia Milton, 12 performances, Oct 6-29, 2017, director Hugo J Sayles, 5-character ensemble comedy set in a Southeast Asian island nation besieged by American corporate greed and indigenous rebels.

1. Lead role: Caucasian-American female – mid 30s+, middle management, tries to do the right thing but also needs to negotiate a good deal for her company

2. Lead role: Caucasia-American male – late 30s to 40s, Harvard grad, upper management, classic ignorant American, yet lovable; actor must have comedic skills and romantic appeal

3. Featured role: Southeast Asian female – 40s-50s+, savvy, wily, corrupt plantation owner, manipulates the Americans, Harvard grad

4. Featured role: Asian-American female: mid 30s+, Harvard grad, American corporate personnel, but secretly a rebel

5. Precast, featured role: Caucasian-American female security officer, over-the-top crazy, rigid, paranoid

I. Coping With America, written by Peter Trinh, Maria Cheng & Jon Vogels, 12 performances, Mar 9-Apr 1, 2018, directed by Cecilia Pang, comedy/drama, three stories of 3 immigrants dealing with adjusting to life in the United States.

1. Iranian male or female: late 20s > 30s, high techie, single, smart, droll wit laced with irony

2. Precast: Vietnamese male

3. Precast: Chinese female

J. Dust Storm by Rick Foster, 12 performances, April 27-May 20, 2018, directed by Maria Cheng, solo play, powerful yet humorous coming of age story of a young Japanese American, Seiji, interned in Topaz UT during WWII.

1. Asian male – can play teenager to late 20s, smart, angry, sensitive

K. Feel free to email Lori Hansen with any questions: lorikhansen@comcast.net